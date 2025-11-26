Former All Elite Wrestling star Saraya wishes to get ‘extreme' with Rhea Ripley.A part of WWE for a decade until 2022, Saraya Brevis, AKA Paige, had been involved in the promotion in both wrestling and non-wrestling roles. However, in 2022, the former Divas Champion parted ways and joined AEW.

A former AEW Women's Champion, Saraya, parted ways with All Elite Wrestling in 2025. Recently, speaking to Poker Scout, the English pro-wrestler opened up about her desire to be in an ‘extreme rules' match with Ripley.

“It has to be Rhea Ripley,” she asserted. “When I was in WWE, we had just started getting the ball rolling with the Divas Revolution. So the matches like the Elimination Chamber and the Royal Rumble and stuff like that was only just starting to happen. So I didn’t get the opportunity to do those, at least in WWE anyway. So I feel like it would be fitting for me and Rhea to do an Extreme Rules match or something like that. Something edgy for us!”

Saraya has been away from in-ring action for a year now. Her last match dates back to the Oct. 8, 2024, episode of Dynamite, where she finished her journey with a loss.

Former AEW star Saraya talks in-ring return chances

A few days ago, while speaking to the Toronto Sun, the former SmackDown general manager opened up about her desire to come back.

“I am starting to get the bug for it [pro wrestling] again. I went through a stage where I kind of fell out of love with it for a second. ‘I need to take a break from it,’ and that was the whole goal. I have found a new love and passion for it again. I am going to get into training in January, and we’ll see where that takes me.”

A few months ago, following her iconic rival AJ Lee's return, Saraya also opened up about her itch to come back to pro-wrestling.