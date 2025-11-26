Just a few days after pulling off a comeback against the AFC-leading Indianapolis Colts, the Kansas City Chiefs have another hurdle to face on Thanksgiving. This time, it will be their pass defense that will be tested, as they take on the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has the best passing attack in the NFL this season, and they'll face off against Kansas City's sixth-ranked defense.

The Chiefs' best cornerbacks will be matched up against arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL today. Much will be made about the matchup between WR CeeDee Lamb and CB Trent McDuffie, two of the best at their respective positions. However, Mike Garofolo wants viewers to look at the other side of the formation, where the Chiefs have a budding star looking for his first big payday.

Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson has been a revelation for the team this season. A great game for Watson on Thanksgiving against either Lamb or Pickens could earn the 2022 7th-round pick a big fat check.

From @gmfb on #Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson having himself a contract year headed onto a huge Thanksgiving stage on which Kansas City’s pass defense will be tasked with slowing down the #Cowboys’ No. 1-ranked passing attack. pic.twitter.com/B8Q6qYSuik — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 26, 2025

Depending on who the Chiefs consider the bigger threat on offense, Watson will be matched up against either Lamb or Pickens. Lamb has had some uncharacteristic bad games, but his previous body of work shows that he's still a threat despite his struggles this year. Pickens, on the other hand, is breaking out as one of the better receivers in the NFL. He's been a favorite target of Dak Prescott due to his insane catch radius.

The Chiefs' defense will have a tough task against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. That being said, there are only a handful of teams as well-equipped as Kansas City to handle Dallas' relentless passing attack. We'll see how well the duo of Watson and McDuffie can handle Dallas' own dynamic duo on offense.