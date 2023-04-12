A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Another day, another record that Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid either matched or smashed. On Tuesday night, McDavid put himself in another exclusive statistical territory which also includes The Great One Wayne Gretzky when he recorded a point against the Colorado Avalanche on the road. McDavid had a helper on Evan Bouchard’s game-winning power-play score in overtime, thus extending his point streak to 15 games.

“Connor McDavid gets an assist on the game-winning goal in OT, extending his points streak to 15 games. He’s the 4th player in NHL history to record five separate 15-game points streaks in their career, joining Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Peter Stastny.”

Even better for the Oilers is that McDavid’s individual success is also being reflected in how they’re faring over the past several games. Edmonton has won all of its last eight games and 13 of its last 14. Since adding defenseman Mattias Ekholm via a trade, Connor McDavid and the Oilers have looked unstoppable. They should be terrifying to deal with in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Before that, the Oilers will have to play their final game of the 2022-23 NHL regular season this coming Thursday at home versus the visiting San Jose Sharks.

Connor McDavid will hit the ice against the Sharks with a dizzying total of 152 points, consisting of 64 goals and 88 assists.

Last year, the Oilers made a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as they managed to reach the conference finals where they lost to the Avs via sweep.