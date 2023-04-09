A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Connor McDavid is not slowing down at all. The Edmonton Oilers superstar continues to add more to his already impressive point total in the 2022-23 NHL regular season. On Saturday, McDavid scored two goals and recorded an assist in a 6-1 road win over the San Jose Sharks to reach and surpass the 150-point mark,

Connor McDavid is now the first player since Mario Lemieux in the 1995-96 NHL season to register at least 150 points in a campaign. After the win against the Sharks, McDavid spoke briefly about how honored he felt when he realized he just became the newest member of an exclusive NHL club alongside Lemieux and other greats.

“I haven’t put a ton of thought into it,” McDavid said, via the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “The guys kind of put a little video together of all the other five guys that have done it. It kind of hit me. That was special. To hear from all five was amazing.”

Connor McDavid helped the Oilers get on the board first against the Sharks when he assisted on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goal in the opening period. He would find the back of the net late in the period for his 63rd goal — and 150th point — of the season. He would add another goal with just under a minute left in regulation.

The Oilers have locked up a spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs but can still win the Pacific Division depending on how they and the Vegas Golden Knights finish the season.