Fans have watched in anticipation as Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid chases his 1000th career point. The 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy winner has had a slower start than we are accustomed to. But he remains one of the best players of his generation, as he showed on Thursday night against the Nashville Predators.

McDavid has recorded his 1000th career point against the Preds. The Oilers superstar is the 99th player in league history to achieve this revered feat. Additionally, he is the fourth-fastest player in league history to reach this mark. Only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Mike Bossy reached this mark in fewer games.

McDavid has already built a case for being one of the greatest Oilers of all time. As his career continues, he steadily builds a case as one of the best players to ever lace their skates. For instance, McDavid became the third player to score 40+ points in a single postseason during Edmonton's run to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

McDavid was instrumental in their advancement to the Final, as well. In the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers fell behind 3-0 and faced elimination in front of their home fans. However, the Edmonton captain sparked his team to a huge Game 4 victory. And they eventually forced Game 7 in late June. Unfortunately for him, the Florida Panthers were victorious.

McDavid has scored 100+ points in seven of the last eight seasons. Furthermore, he has scored 30 or more goals in each of the last eight years. Throughout his career, he has won the Hart Trophy as league MVP three times while being named an All-Star on seven occasions.

Connor McDavid has proven time and time again to be the best player on the planet. Now, he joins a laundry list of hockey legends as one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the game. It will certainly be interesting to see where the Oilers captain stands among these legends once his career is over.