The Edmonton Oilers have relied upon superstar Connor McDavid a lot this season. However, he was held off the scoresheet for the first two games of Edmonton’s Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings.

That changed in a major way on Friday night. McDavid scored two quick goals to initially give the Oilers the lead. The Kings did tie the game shortly after his second goal. The score remains tied 2-2 in the second intermission.

Both of Connor McDavid’s goals came on the power play. He scored the first one on a feed from defenseman Evan Bouchard. McDavid’s shot snuck past Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to tie the game at 1.

100 seconds later, the Oilers captain delivered again. Bouchard and McDavid connected again, with McDavid picking out Koprisalo’s stick side to give Edmonton the lead.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, the Kings retaliated on a power play of their own. Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson found Adrian Kempe with a crisp outlet pass to bring the score level once again.

Kempe’s goal was his third of the postseason. The Kings forward is enjoying a breakout season in Los Angeles. He scored 41 goals during the regular season to help his team to this point.

Connor McDavid also had an incredible season. In fact, he had the best offensive season of his career. The Oilers superstar scored 64 goals and 153 points, posting numbers the NHL hasn’t seen in decades.

The Oilers and Kings are no strangers to each other in the playoffs. Just last season, the two teams battled in the first round, with Edmonton prevailing in seven games. We’ll have to wait and see if this year’s matchup provides a different outcome.