Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid will excite fans with his comments saying the Oilers are far from 'dead' this season

It's been a shaky start for the Edmonton Oilers to start the 2023 season because through 20 games, they are second-last in the Pacific Division with 15 points and a 7-12-1 record. However, star center Connor McDavid is making it clear that the Oilers are far from out of contention after winning two straight following a three-game losing streak.

The Oilers rebounded the past two games with wins over the Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals. McDavid was particularly dominant in their 8-2 win over the Ducks, as he put up five points on a goal and four assists. Zach Hyman added three points after scoring two goals, and Darnell Nurse also had three points after contributing three assists.

Following the win, McDavid explained how the team has come back to life to get two straight wins.

“It's not just a light switch that one guy or two guys can turn on. It takes a whole group, and I thought our group's been playing better of late,” McDavid said. “Confidence is obviously a big part of it. I think our whole team is playing better, and I think that's why you're seeing guys start to have success,” via Kayla Douglas of The Score.

However, Connor McDavid acknowledged they still have a ways to go before they're where they want to be.

“We're a long ways from that,” McDavid told Sportsnet's Gene Principe. “We're just taking it one day at a time. I look back to last year, we were 10-10 after 20 (games). We're five points back of that. Not ideal, but certainly by no means are we dead in the water.”

The Oilers will look to get a third straight victory over the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.