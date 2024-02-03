Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is very pleased after winning the top prize at the NHL All-Star skills competition.

Edmonton Oilers center and key player Connor McDavid is having one heck of a year. McDavid is on one of the hottest teams in the NHL, but he's also got some more good news. McDavid won the $1 million prize in the NHL All-Star skills competition on Friday after dominating the overall event.

McDavid got the victory in the event's obstacle course, winning his fourth of eight events on the night to secure the cash prize. The Oilers' center had to beat out Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar to get the win. Following his win, the Oilers star was definitely pleased with his overall performance in the event.

“I thought it was entertaining,” McDavid said, per NHL.com. “From a competitive side, it definitely got competitive out there. I was huffing and puffing. Guys were working hard trying to put on a good show, and I feel like we did that and can feel good about it. Ultimately, it’s up to the fans and I hope they enjoyed it.”

Makar finished in second while Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews finished third with 18 points in the eight events, per NHL.com.

McDavid is the star for an Oilers club that is red-hot going into the All-Star break. The team is on a 16-game winning streak, looking for one more win to tie the Pittsburgh Penguins for the record of consecutive victories in a season. The 1992-93 Penguins currently have the streak with 17 straight wins.

McDavid has 20 goals on the season, along with 47 assists. Edmonton is sitting at third place in the Western Conference's Pacific Division, with 59 total points. The team's next game is on Feb. 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights.