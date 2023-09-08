In Connor McDavid's eyes, there's nothing more Canadian than his Edmonton Oilers playing their nemesis, the Calgary Flames, in the upcoming 2023 NHL Heritage Classic.

McDavid recently expressed his sentiments on the outdoor game that has garnered massive attention in North America. He played in his first NHL Heritage Classic in his second season in 2016. The Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 that year, per NHL.com's Derek Van Diest.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I really enjoyed it. The fans got into it, and it feels like you're a kid again playing outside. Playing hockey outdoors is as Canadian as it gets, and to do it here in Edmonton against the Flames is even better,” McDavid said.

“It's just so different when you get to play in a stadium like this, and stadiums all across Canada and the United States. The NHL has brought outdoor games to some pretty wild places. I think of the Lake Tahoe (games in 2021), and then I think of some of those in California. Who would have pictured outdoor games in California?” Connor McDavid mused.

“It's an event that players look forward to, fans look forward to as well. It's just different and it's something that you don't see every day. I don't think any sport can replicate it like we can, so it's fun to be a part of,” he concluded.

The Oilers are seeking their fifth straight postseason berth this year. In fact, they're locked in this early – Connor McDavid requested his teammates to report to training camp two weeks ahead of schedule. McDavid certainly has lived up to his “Cup or bust” battle cry in recent months.

Connor McDavid and the Oilers will square off against the Flames in the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic on October 29. Expect “The Battle of Alberta” to exceed lofty expectations.