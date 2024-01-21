Corey Perry is joining the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers and veteran free agent Corey Perry have agreed on a contract for the remainder of the season after being reinstated by the NHL, according to Chris Johnston of TSN.

It has been a process for Corey Perry, who was expected to make a decision on a new team today after being waived by the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this season, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. Along with the Oilers, teams like the Florida Panthers, New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning were in play.

Perry is said to be exercising due diligence and determining what the best fit would be. Currently, it seems as if Perry will join the Oilers, as he sees Edmonton as the best fit. He could be in their lineup as soon as this week, if he signs with them, according to Seravalli.

Earlier this season, Perry was dismissed from the Blackhawks after “inappropriate behavior” that sparked an apology from the veteran. In 16 games played for the Blackhawks, Perry put up four goals with five assists for nine points, according to Hockey Reference. That is below the production that Perry was putting up in the prime of his career, but he has shown in recent seasons that he could be a depth contributor on a championship team.

That is what the Oilers see themselves as. They have performed really well after a slow start to the season. Perry joining the lineup could give Edmonton some depth and experience that could help the team get over the hump in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and get Connor McDavid his first championship.