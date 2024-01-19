The Oilers keep on winning.

What a turnaround the Edmonton Oilers have made this season. After firing their coach on Nov. 12 of last year and being near the bottom of the NHL standings for much of the first two months of the season, the Oilers now find themselves in a playoff spot at the midway point of their season following their 12th consecutive victory on Thursday night.

Edmonton topped the Seattle Kraken 4-2 to extend their franchise-record winning streak. The win also put the Oilers in a tie with the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens for the longest win streak by a Canadian team in NHL history, per the Associated Press.

The Oilers were led by some unsung heroes on Thursday. Forward Warren Foegele, who is on pace for career-highs across the board, scored twice as Edmonton came back from a two-goal deficit. It's the eighth game during the streak in which the Oilers won from behind.

Goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots as he earned his ninth consecutive win between the pipes.

“I am happy we got the win. This group just keeps battling back and we were super calm. Hopefully we can continue this,” Foegele said, per the Associated Press. “Stu played a huge game again and that is what you need from your goaltender.”

From pretenders to contenders

Friday marks exactly one month since Edmonton's last loss. Since then the Oilers gained 15 spots in the standings and are four points clear of a playoff spot.

The stars, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, are still the motor that gets the Oilers going. Draisaitl had four points on Thursday as McDavid quietly registered a single assist.

Edmonton has been humming as of late because of contributions from everyone though and that's what made them so good over the years in the first place. The right balance of star play mixed with the correct team chemistry makes any squad dangerous and what's made the Oilers so hard to beat.

There's plenty of season left to be played, but the Oilers won’t let the timing of their streak spoil the party. Peaking too soon or not, Edmonton is back on track and likely here to stay for the rest of the season.