The injury bug is not going away for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as cornerback Zyon McCollum suffered a hip injury against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

McCollum sustained it in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers reported that he is questionable to return.

Zyon McCollum (hip) is Questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/GABnXuTtpX — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 26-year-old McCollum has started all 13 games this season, tallying 45 tackles, six pass deflections, and one interception entering the game against the Falcons.

The Buccaneers were already playing without tight end Cade Otton, linebacker SirVocea Dennis, and safety Tykee Smith, among others, due to various injuries.

Fortunately, wide receiver Mike Evans made his much-awaited return for Tampa Bay. He suffered a calf injury in Week 7, which crippled the Buccaneers' offense.

The Falcons also lost a key member of their secondary after cornerback Mike Hughes suffered an ankle injury in the first half. He was also deemed questionable to return.

McCollum's exit could be a tough blow, especially since the Buccaneers are desperate to get back on track with the playoffs on the horizon. They have dropped four of their last five games, including a close defeat to the New Orleans Saints, 24-20, in Week 14.

The Buccaneers can't afford to fall back as they're tied with the Carolina Panthers atop the NFC South with identical 7-6 records. The division is tightly contested, and any loss could swing the race.

As of writing, Tampa Bay is ahead of Atlanta, 28-14, in the fourth quarter.

McCollum agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $48 million in the offseason after a breakout campaign last year.