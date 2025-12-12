The New England Patriots have had a remarkable season, rising from last place in the AFC East to first place in the division with an opportunity to earn the top seed in the AFC. The team has responded remarkably to first-year head coach Mike Vrabel and 2nd-year QB Drake Maye has exceeded expectations.

The Patriots offense has been a pleasant surprise, but the defense has been the team's backbone this season. The Patriots rank 5th in the league as they are allowing 18.5 points per game, and they are also the No. 3 rushing defense in the league behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos. Opponents are gaining only 89.5 rushing yards per game this season against the New England defense.

The Patriots (11-2) have a 2-game lead over the Buffalo Bills (9-4)heading into their Week 15 confrontation at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots won the first game between the two old American Football League rivals when they met in Buffalo, and the Patriots know they will get the Bills' best effort in the return match.

Competing against Bills quarterback Josh Allen means the Patriots defense is going to get tested severely. Star cornerback Christian Gonzalez is looking forward to competing against Allen once again. He spoke to the media after the Patriots' Thursday practice session.

“He was the MVP,” Gonzalez said. “He’s taken his team deep into the playoffs multiple times. He’s proven. But, we look forward to that challenge. It’s fun every time we get to see him. We always know he’s gonna bring his best.”

Patriots have played excellent team defense

Rather than have one player dominate on defense, the Patriots have played outstanding as a unit. Linebacker Harold Landry leads the team with 7.5 sacks while fellow LB K'Lavon Chaisson is right behind with 6.5 sacks.

LB Robert Spillane leads New England with 97 tackles and he also has 5 passes defensed and 2 interceptions. Gonzalez has 49 tackles from the back end and he is tied for 2nd on the team with 8 passes defensed.