Dak Prescott offered a mature perspective about the opportunities the Dallas Cowboys missed throughout the course of the 2025 NFL season.

Prescott is going through the 10th season of his career, all with the Cowboys. Having gone through an injury-riddled 2024 season, he has enjoyed a resurgence as he's shined as one of the best passers in the league this season.

However, Dallas has gone through inconsistencies on both sides of the ball. While the offense has significantly improved from last year, the defense has suffered multiple lapses that have cost them multiple games this season. The offense hasn't been perfect either, occasionally struggling at points that prevented from adding more wins to the record.

Prescott gave his thoughts on the team's overall performance, per reporter Jon Machota. He believed that patience is key as he wants to focus on the upcoming games and not dwell on past mistakes the team made throughout the year so far.

“You know, I could deep dive into this, and I won’t. But to tell you (the answer) is no, because as much as you hate it, I can call two or three games: Do we make the changes and do what we do in the bye week to even have the team that we have now? Probably not. So, everything happens for a reason. I know I say that all the time. I’m just thankful for where I’m at and the opportunity I have to get into the playoffs still, if there is one,” Prescott said.

What lies ahead for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Article Continues Below

It's clear that Dak Prescott believes in the Cowboys' playoff hopes despite the difficulty that comes with it. As long as they are in the mix, he believes that anything can happen in Dallas' favor.

Prescott is on pace for an All-Pro selection with his high-level performances this season. 13 games in, he has completed 334 passes for 3,637 yards and 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 44 rushes for 138 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Dallas has a 6-6-1 record on the season, holding the second spot in the NFC East Division standings. They are above the New York Giants and Washington Commanders while trailing the Philadelphia Eagles. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at 10th place. They are above the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons while trailing the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys will continue preparations for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Vikings on Dec. 14 at 8:20 p.m. ET.