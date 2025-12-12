The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line situation has gone from shaky to outright alarming. The timing could not be worse for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Center Ethan Pocic is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 14 against the Titans. That has forced Cleveland to prepare its ninth different starting offensive line ahead of a frigid Week 15 road game against the Chicago Bears.

Thursday’s injury report only deepened the concern. It listed guards Joel Bitonio (knee/back), Wyatt Teller (calf), and Zack Zinter (back), along with tackle Jack Conklin (concussion), as limited or sidelined. That level of attrition leaves Sanders operating behind a unit that has already struggled to protect consistently. He now faces arctic conditions and a disciplined Chicago front at Soldier Field.

The Browns’ 2025 season has unraveled into a long evaluation period. Cleveland sits at 3-10, firmly planted in the AFC North cellar. Offensive inefficiency has defined much of the year, though Sanders has provided occasional sparks. Most notable was a 364-yard, four-touchdown performance last week despite another loss. Cleveland still ranks near the bottom of the league in scoring and overall production. Pocic’s season-ending injury underscores how instability up front has undercut any sustained momentum. Even a solid defense has struggled to compensate for constant offensive breakdowns and protection lapses.

Week 15 now presents a difficult proving ground. The Browns travel to Chicago, where sub-zero wind chills should magnify every protection error. With Luke Wypler likely handling snapping duties amid constant reshuffling, Sanders must navigate pressure from edge rushers like Montez Sweat while adjusting to frozen conditions. Chicago’s secondary has allowed touchdowns through the air lately. However, whether Cleveland’s line can hold up long enough to exploit that remains the defining question.