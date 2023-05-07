A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Evander Kane stole the show (sort of) Saturday night during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs series between his Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golde Knights when he managed to sneak in multiple body shots in a UFC-esque show of ground-and-pound skills on the ice.

After the game, Evander Kane did not mince his words when speaking to reporters about the fight that broke out in the second period.

“If you want to f — around, sometimes you’re going to find out,” Kane said, referring to the Golden Knights’ physicaL approach in the second game of the series (h/t Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic).

Evander Kane was not initially part of the scramble, as it was just the Oilers’ Nick Bjugstad and the Golden Knights’ Brett Howden exchanging blows, but he found a body to hurt who turned out to be Knights’ forward Keegan Kolesa.

Golden Knights star Mark Stone called out the refs for the way that heated moment was handled.

“The ref’s standing right there. We only got four guys … and the refs are just standing there letting him get hit,” Stone said after the game, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun. “You never want to see a teammate getting suckered down like that. … We would’ve liked to see the refs do a little more of their job to help Keegan.”

As for the game itself, Evander Kane and the Oilers dominated Vegas for a series-tying 5-1 victory. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each scored two goals, while Stuart Skinner stopped all but one of the 31 shots he faced form the Golden Knights.