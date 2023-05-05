Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Edmonton Oilers will attempt to snag a split as they face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Second-Round series. We’re in Sin City, sharing our NHL odds series, making an Oilers-Golden Knights Game 2 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Golden Knights defeated the Oilers 6-4 in Game 1 of the Second-Round series. Initially, it did not start so well for the Knights. The Oilers struck first when Leon Draisaitl came off a pass from Connor McDavid and slapped home a one-timer for a powerplay goal to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. However, the Knights responded less than a minute later when Ivan Barbashev intercepted a pass and blasted it into the net.

The Golden Knights added to the fire when Michael Amadio blasted a shot above the pad and into the net to give Vegas a 2-1 lead. Soon, Reilly Smith fired a shot toward the net, and Mark Stone redirected it for a goal to make it 3-1.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers life late in the first period when he banked it off the goalie’s head and into the net to make it 3-2. Later, Draisaitl answered again in the third period when he clipped a rebound into the net for a powerplay goal to complete the hat trick. But Barbashev countered again when he deflected a shot into the net to give Vegas the lead again. Then, Vegas struck seconds later when Chandler Stephenson fired a one-timer off a feed from Stone that gave the Knights a 5-3 lead.

But Draisaitl would not go away as he connected off a feed from McDavid and slapped it home for his fourth goal of the game! Unfortunately, the Oilers had no more answers as they could not tie it.

Here are the Oilers-Golden Knights Game 2 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Oilers-Golden Knights Game 2 Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+188)

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-230)

Over: 6.5 (-134)

Under: 6.5 (+110)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 2

TV: TNT, CBC, SportsNet and TVAS

Stream: NHL

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers were efficient on offense. However, the offense can only go so far when the defense struggles. McDavid has three goals and nine assists in the playoffs. Likewise, Draisaitl has 11 goals and four assists. Evan Bouchard has two goals and 10 assists. Conversely, some other key players are not hitting their usual marks. Evander Kane has three goals and one assist, and Zach Hyman has two goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is still searching for his first playoff goal.

But the Oilers need these players to defend. Unfortunately, they are struggling to defend, and the goaltending is suffering. When a team allows two goals in less than a minute, it means there is a significant problem. Therefore, it is the sole reason why the Oilers lost Game 1 and why they have not dominated in these playoffs. Stuart Skinner is 3-3 with a goals-against average of 3.68 with a save percentage of .883. Thus, he must do everything in his power to play better.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they can tighten up on defense. Ultimately, they must prevent the Golden Knights from springing loose.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights do not have a good defense. However, they have produced enough offense to overcome any shortcomings, and it helped them prevail in a successful Game 1 victory.

Jack Eichel has four goals and three assists. However, he is losing too many faceoffs, having won 30 and lost 48. Stone has four goals and six assists during the playoffs. Meanwhile, Stephenson has four goals and three assists. William Karlsson has four goals and two assists. Moreover, he has won 47 faceoffs and lost only 41. The offense has found ways to score. Regardless, the defense must play better.

Laurent Brossoit has played well in the playoffs, generating a 5-1 record with a goals-against average of 2.67 and a save percentage of .906. Somehow, the career backup has made a name for himself in the playoffs and overcame an enormous Edmonton attack.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they get the crowd involved in the game early. Moreover, they must avoid taking penalties.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Game 2 Prediction & Pick

The Oilers will do everything in their power to win this game. Additionally, they will fire off many shots. Neither team has impressive goaltending. Therefore, expect some goals. This game will go down to the wire, with plenty of scoring abound.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-134)