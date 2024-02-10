The Edmonton Oilers are continuing to make waves as winger Evander Kane made history for the surging franchise.

The Edmonton Oilers are continuing to have a magical season. Oilers' winger Evander Kane made history for the franchise in the team's 5-3 win over Anaheim on Friday night. Kane earned a hat trick, becoming the fastest player in franchise history to get to five hat tricks by doing it in 130 games for the club, per social media.

Kane now has two games this season with at least three goals. He also has eight in his career. Kane has played in the NHL since 2009, when he was a member of the now defunct Atlanta Thrashers organization.

“I was hoping I would get one at one point,” Kane said, per the Associated Press. “It’s nice coming out of the break, getting on the board early and getting ready for the second half of the season.”

The veteran has a total of 18 goals this season, good for fourth on the team. Kane is sixth on the team in points, with 32. He's helping the Oilers make a run to the Stanley Cup, as the club now has 17 wins in its last 18 games. The team went on a 16-game winning streak before the NHL All-Star break, but lost Tuesday to the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1. The club has gone on the tear, despite changing coaches midseason with Kris Knoblauch now directing the team. Edmonton is also looking at picking up a player before the NHL trade deadline to bolster the roster.

The Oilers are currently third in the Western Conference's Pacific Division, with a 30-16-1 record. The Oilers next play the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. The puck drops at 10:00 Eastern.