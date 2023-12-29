The Oilers have looked like their old selves over the last month and are starting to put the rest of the NHL on notice.

Just over six weeks ago the Edmonton Oilers had the second-fewest points in the NHL and fired head coach Jay Woodcroft. As the new year approaches, the Oilers are the hottest team in the league and are creeping back into the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

Edmonton kept things going with its third consecutive win on Thursday, a 5-0 triumph over the San Jose Sharks. The Oilers scored four goals in the first period and never allowed the Sharks in the game.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch sees improvements in his team and knows it can’t afford to be complacent.

“We are getting better,” Knoblauch said, per Chelena Goldman. “If we're not getting better each day, teams are going to be passing us, and we're not in a position to do that. We need to be getting better because we have a lot of teams to pass if we're going to make the playoffs. So, I like where we're going, but there's still a lot of work to do.”

Oilers hitting their stride

Since Knoblauch took over on Nov. 13, the Oilers are 13-6. It is hardly the first time that a team played better following its coach being fired in-season, but Edmonton has a different feel to it compared to other teams in similar circumstances.

It helps to have arguably the two best hockey players on the planet on the team, but Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl needed a boost themselves. Both have helped keep the team afloat and are making the Oilers a dangerous opponent as the midway point of the season looms.

McDavid had 10 points across his first 11 games this season. Since the coaching change, he has 35 points in 19 games and is suddenly among the top scorers in the league again. He is tied for sixth in points with 45, 13 behind the league leader Nikita Kucherov.

Draisaitl is second on the team with 15 goals but has gone cold in December, recording seven points in 10 games.

The Oilers still have work to do, but they are a completely different team from the beginning of the season and could pose a threat in the playoffs.