The Edmonton Oilers are looking at signing one of the best forwards in the league as the team makes its run this season.

The Edmonton Oilers are one of the hottest teams in the NHL. The team is looking to add even more depth to its roster as it makes a run to the Stanley Cup, per The Athletic. The club is looking at adding forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

Tarasenko is considered one of the best players at the forward position in the NHL. He's currently with the Ottawa Senators, and having a solid season. Tarasenko has 13 goals and 33 points in 45 games during this campaign.

Tarasenko also has a Stanley Cup championship on his resumé. The forward was on the St. Louis Blues when the club made its run to the NHL finals in 2019. Tarasenko has six seasons with more than 30 goals in his dozen years in the league, per NHL Trade Rumors. This includes the 2022 campaign, when he scored 34 to go with 82 points in his final full season with the Blues.

The Oilers put together an impressive 16-game winning streak before bowing to the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-1, on Tuesday. The club got back in the win column Friday with a 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Edmonton made a coaching change mid-season, going with Kris Knoblauch who has helped the team's surge. The Oilers are now 30-16-1 on the season, sitting in third place in the Western Conference's Pacific Division. The club finished one win shy of tying the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for most consecutive wins in a NHL season. The Penguins put together 17 wins in a row that year.

The Oilers next play the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. The puck drops at 10:00 Eastern.