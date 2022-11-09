By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Edmonton Oilers star Evander Kane was dealt a serious scare on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning as his left wrist was accidentally cut by a skate. He immediately rushed to the bench and went to the hospital. Ultimately, Kane ended up being just fine and on Wednesday morning, he thanked all the medical staff and everyone who messaged him to offer their best wishes:

“Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours,” Kane wrote on Twitter. “Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock.

“I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury. Without all of you I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m sincerely grateful. I won’t be back next game, but I will be back and I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates in front of our great fans.”

Evander Kane says he won’t be back next game but it won’t be long until he returns to the ice. That’s a great sign. In case you missed it, Kane got tangled up with a few Lightning and Oilers players in the second period and a skate sliced his wrist, leaving a pool of blood behind him:

// content, blood warning // scary moment in tampa bay as evander kane has had his wrist accidentally cut on the ice. paramedics and team staff immediately down the tunnel with him. pic.twitter.com/ONKgkyHF82 — zach (@zjlaing) November 9, 2022

These are the type of injuries that hockey players absolutely dread. Thankfully, it wasn’t worse. Edmonton ended up winning this contest 3-22 thanks to goals from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisatl. Kane played just under eight minutes before departing.

However, he’s already making his presence felt for the Oilers, scoring five goals and adding eight assists in 14 games played. It appears Evander Kane has found a home in Alberta after playing a key part for the team in their playoff run last season, too.