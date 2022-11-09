By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was cut on what appeared to be his wrist by Pat Maroon’s skate during Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kane immediately got up off the ice screaming skating for the bench, with a pool of blood left behind him.

Kane has reportedly been sent directly to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to Bleacher Report.

During the second period of Tuesday’s game with the Oilers leading 2-1, Kane collided with Lightning defenseman Tyler Myers and hit the ice. The puck got trapped beneath him, which brought a bunch of players skating his way. Maroon was among them and it appears as though his skate caught Kane’s wrist as he went by.

You can see Maroon even calling for medical attention as he likely saw what Kane did.

scary moment in tampa bay as evander kane has had his wrist accidentally cut on the ice. paramedics and team staff immediately down the tunnel with him.

Evander Kane was seen putting pressure on the cut and headed to the bench. Paramedics and the team’s medical staff then brought him down the tunnel before being transported to the local hospital.

Kane was off to a decent start this season. He has five goals and eight assists so far this season. However, the Oilers have come out of the gates struggling a bit. Entering Tuesday’s game, they were fourth in the Pacific Division standings behind the Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings.

That is despite the incredible amount of offensive talent the Oilers possess. Edmonton is led by Conor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Kane once again has shown his value as both a scoring threat and an enforcer.