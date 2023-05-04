The Edmonton Oilers got all they could ask for from star forward Leon Draisatil and then some on Wednesday night. Unfortunately for them, they wasted the effort. Edmonton lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Draisaitl scored all four of Edmonton’s goals on Wednesday. However, the Golden Knights scored six goals to pull off the Game 1 victory. Vegas now holds a 1-0 series lead over the Oilers.

Once the final horn sounded, Oilers fans were furious. And they, along with hockey fans across the aisle, took to social media to let the team know just how frustrated they are after Draisaitl’s effort was wasted.

I hope you guys change your defense for the next game for your sake. Im hoping to see oilers go to finals but there’s only so much Draisaitl and McJesus can do… — Alan Huynh (@SimplyAlany) May 4, 2023

https://twitter.com/PuckWave/status/1653988256315310080

Leon's back has to hurt right now — x-Alex z (50-23-9) PLAYOFF SZN (@KlimIsHim) May 4, 2023

Drai the ONLY player to show up tonight. — djstone (@Downfall83) May 4, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Literally Vegas vs Draisaitl

HELP HIM OUT — Sidney Crosby Enthusiast (@CrosbyForMVP) May 4, 2023

I understand now why Leon is pissy — Rob (@robcutmore) May 4, 2023

The performance from Draisaitl not only in this game but the entire postseason has been nothing short of incredible. Even Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy was left in awe after Game 1 on Wednesday.

“Eleven goals for Draisaitl. Does that sound funny to you? We’re in the first game of the second round?” Cassidy remarked to the media.

Draisaitl opened the scoring in the first period, but Vegas scored three goals in response. The Oilers superstar scored his second of the game at the end of the first period.

After a goalless second period for both teams, Draisaitl finished the hat trick to tie the game at 3-3. However, Vegas once again scored twice in response. The Oilers star scored his fourth after that, but a Jack Eichel empty net goal sealed the win for Vegas.

Draisaitl is the second player to score four goals in a game and lose in as many nights. Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski scored four against the Seattle Kraken, only for the Kraken to win 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday.