The Edmonton Oilers lost goaltender Stuart Skinner during Tuesday night's game against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden after being run into by defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

The injury took place during the first period when Zadorov cut hard to the net, but immediately ran into Skinner. After falling to the ice, Zadorov immediately gestured toward the injured goaltender as if to plead his case that the collision wasn't intentional.

Meanwhile, Skinner's mask was knocked off by the force of the impact and he remained down on the ice for several moments before being attended to by team medical staff; he was replaced between the pipes by backup Calvin Pickard.

So far, there has been no update given on Skinner's condition from the Oilers, nor have they indicated whether or not he'll be able to return to the game.

UPDATE: The good news for the Oilers is that Skinner has in fact returned.

So far this season, Skinner has amassed a record of 15-8-3 with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage with one lone shutout. He helped backstop the Oilers to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, a series they lost in seven games.

Oilers goaltender is in the midst of a three-year contract

Former Oilers general manager Ken Holland extended goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year contract that began last season, with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.6 million.

However, goaltending remains the Oilers' Achilles heel, and many believe they must upgrade the position immediately if they hope to have another realistic shot at returning to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers have been linked to numerous goaltenders in recent memory, including MacKenzie Blackwood (formerly of the San Jose Sharks and now with the Colorado Avalanche) and John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks. But for now, Oilers management has seen fit to move forward with the tandem of SKinner and Pickard.