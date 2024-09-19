The battle between the Oklahoma football program and the Tennessee football squad is surely going to be intense. Both are ranked teams with the Vols placed at sixth and the Sooners ranked at 15th. But, some are more excited about Josh Heupel's return to his alma mater than the actual football that will go on. In the long list of people who share the same sentiment, Brent Venables had the nicest words to say.

Coach Brent Venables knows that it would be tough for the Oklahoma football faithful to go up against one of their own. However, he recognizes that Coach Josh Heupel has done a lot of great things for the Sooners before he moved on to the Tennessee football program. He even outlined that the former signal-callers legacy will be left unscathed for many years to come, via Matt Connolly of On 3 Sports.

“There can’t be someone with a stronger legacy. He’s a national championship quarterback. And timing’s everything. And there was a period where Oklahoma hadn’t had a winning season for, I don’t know how many years in a row was it, five straight years of not going to a bowl game. The first year went 7-5 and then out of nowhere went 13-0. In several games within that year, Oklahoma was an underdog or had to come from behind in those games where you really felt Sooner Magic was reignited and he was a catalyst of that. And people won’t forget that,” he noted.

How was Josh Heupel after leaving the Oklahoma football squad?

The Sooners were distraught after knowing that Heupel was getting fired. For the same reason it stung back then for the Oklahoma football fans when he graduated, it also hurt Heupel after he was fired by Bob Stoops.

“There are so many people that have been a huge part of my journey that I hopefully get a chance to say hi to a bunch of them. I wouldn't be here today in Tennessee if I didn't have all those experiences. So, tremendously grateful for all those people,” the Tennessee football head honcho said.

Will he get all these opportunities throughout the weekend?