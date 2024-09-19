One of the biggest matchups in Week 4 of the college football season pits No. 15 Oklahoma against No. 6 Tennessee in an SEC battle. The Sooners have battled their way to a 3-0 start heading into the marquee matchups despite dealing with a plethora of injuries.

Thankfully, it looks like Oklahoma is getting healthy just in time for the meat of their schedule. Wide receiver Nic Anderson, the leading returning receiver on the team, is likely to make his first start of the season, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“Looks like Oklahoma’s banged-up wide receiver group will be much closer to full strength when the Sooners face Tennessee this weekend,” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Nic Anderson, who had 10 TD catches last year, is in line to make his season debut and is listed as probable. Andrel Anthony is also probable.”

Anderson's 10 touchdowns in 2023 were tied for the team lead with Drake Stoops, who graduated and is no longer on the team. He caught 38 balls for 798 yards in 13 games last season.

Anderson may not be the only key player returning for Oklahoma this weekend. Wide receiver Andrel Anthony, interior offensive lineman Troy Everett and safety Kendall Dolby are all probable to return on Saturday, as George Stoia III of SoonerScoop.com posted on X.

Oklahoma has a chance to get on playoff track with win vs. Tennessee

Oklahoma football is flying under the radar a little bit through three weeks, in part because of a pair of unimpressive wins. The Sooners barely squeaked by Houston 16-12 in Norman in Week 2 before pulling away from Tulane late in a 34-19 win in Week 3. The lack of flare and dominance in their wins has prevented Oklahoma from moving up in the AP poll in recent weeks, even as they keep winning.

On the other hand, Tennessee has been the complete opposite. The Vols have generated a ton of hype after cruising through their first three games. How's this for a stat: Tennessee is outscoring their opponents 191-13 so far this season. Now, that included two layups, but also accounts for an impressive 51-10 win over NC State (who was ranked No. 24 at the time) in Charlotte.

This matchup also has two of the top young quarterbacks in college football in their first full seasons behind center. Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava is already generating Heisman hype after a blazing hot start to the season, and Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold has scored nine total touchdowns through three starts.

Despite the game being in Norman, where Oklahoma still has not had to leave this season, the Sooners are still healthy underdogs against Tennessee on Saturday. They're flying a little bit under the radar as a College Football Playoff contender at this point, but they can generate some serious buzz and send a shockwave through college football if they can pull off the upset.