Week 4 in college football is shaping up to be a pivotal point where teams either prove themselves or are exposed as frauds. As always, the slate is packed with intriguing matchups between some of the sports most interesting teams.

Highlighting the Week 4 schedule are four games featuring Top 25 teams facing off in crucial conference battles, with the most anticipated game of the weekend, being No. 6 Tennessee taking on No. 15 Oklahoma in a clash of SEC heavyweights.

Beyond these headline games, there are several other ranked teams facing tough challenges that could shape their seasons. We’ve also included a few games that stand out for their unique storylines and potential surprises. Here are the nine best matchups in college football for Week 4.

No. 6 Tennessee @ No. 15 Oklahoma

The marquee matchup that everyone is excited about this weekend is Tennessee at Oklahoma, where ESPN’s College GameDay will set up shop. This will be just the fifth time these historic programs have faced off, with the Sooners holding a 3-1 advantage in the series. Their last encounter came in 2015, a thrilling double-overtime game in Knoxville that saw Oklahoma come out on top.

This kind of clash is exactly what the recent wave of conference realignment was meant to deliver—matchups between powerhouse programs with rich histories and top-tier talent. This weekend, Tennessee will bring its top-ranked scoring offense and third-ranked scoring defense to Norman for a SEC showdown with Oklahoma. The game will also showcase two young and highly promising quarterbacks: Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava and Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold.

Adding to the intrigue of this matchup is the return of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel to his alma mater. Heupel, a former Sooners quarterback and Heisman runner-up, led Oklahoma to a national championship in 2000. He was fired as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2015 by then head coach Mark Stoops.

No. 24 Illinois @ No. 22 Nebraska

Both Nebraska and Illinois are looking like completely different squads from last year, each trying to carve out their place in a crowded Big Ten Conference this season.

Illinois notched a significant win over a then-ranked Kansas team in Week 2, and they’ve been defensively stout, allowing just 26 points across their first three games. Nebraska, on the other hand, reasserted themselves in the national conversation with a dominant win over Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad two weeks ago. The Cornhuskers have been just as defensively impressive, giving up only 20 points this season.

This sets the stage for a highly anticipated Top 25 showdown in Lincoln, where both teams will look to make a statement.

Kansas @ West Virginia

Though neither Kansas nor West Virginia are ranked and both sit at 1-2, this Week 4 matchup marks their first Big 12 game of the season. With only one conference game played so far—UCF’s victory over TCU—the Big 12 remains wide open, offering both the Jayhawks and Mountaineers an opportunity to gain an early advantage by securing a win.

Kansas has dropped their last two games to Illinois and UNLV by a combined six points, while West Virginia lost their opener to Penn State before suffering a tough defeat to rival Pitt last weekend. Both teams are eager to bounce back and notch a much-needed victory.

No. 11 USC @ No. 18 Michigan

Thanks to conference realignment, we’re now getting matchups like this that were previously reserved for special occasions—mainly the Rose Bowl. Historically, USC and Michigan have met primarily in the postseason, with only two exceptions back in 1957 (Los Angeles) and 1958 (Ann Arbor). The Trojans lead the series 6-4, winning three of the last four meetings.

This season, both teams are in different stages of transition. Last year’s national champion Wolverines are still finding their footing after losing several key players and coaches in the offseason, compounded by a lopsided defeat to Texas in Week 2. On the other hand, the Trojans seem revitalized after their Week 1 upset over LSU. With both teams now in the Big Ten, this game has massive conference implications.

Memphis @ Navy

In an AAC battle, Memphis will face off against Navy this weekend, with both teams entering the game undefeated through the first three weeks of the season. Memphis, in particular, is riding high on momentum after pulling off a huge upset over Florida State in their own house last weekend.

Navy, on the other hand, has been an offensive force, averaging 43.5 points per game over their first two outings. However, if the Midshipmen want to stay competitive in the AAC race, they’ll need to protect the football. Memphis has been one of the nation’s best teams at forcing turnovers, currently ranking 10th in the country in turnovers gained. Avoiding mistakes will be key for Navy as they aim to knock off the Tigers and gain an early edge in the conference standings.

No. 12 Utah @ No. 14 Oklahoma State

Outside of this being a key Big 12 conference matchup and a Top 25 showdown, the quarterback battle between Utah’s Cam Rising and Oklahoma State’s Alan Bowman is particularly intriguing. Both players are in their seventh year of eligibility, having played since the 2018 season, with a combined age of 49 (Rising is 25, Bowman is 24).

Both Utah and Oklahoma State have emerged as early favorites to contend for the Big 12 crown this season. With both teams sitting at 3-0 and entering their first conference game, this matchup has all the makings of a crucial battle. Rising’s return after missing last week adds another layer of intrigue, but the big question is how Utah will handle the hostile environment in Stillwater.

No. 8 Miami @ South Florida

Cam Ward has completely transformed the outlook for Miami fans in just three games this season. Ward currently leads the nation in passing touchdowns and ranks second in passing yards, but the Hurricanes will face their toughest test yet on Saturday against South Florida.

Not only will the Canes have to travel to Tampa for this road matchup, but the Bulls are far from the pushovers Miami’s first three opponents were (yes, even Florida). South Florida pushed Alabama deep into the fourth quarter just a couple of weeks ago and ranks 8th in the country in turnovers forced per game. Despite being a Group of Five team, this is a true prove it type of game for Miami.

California @ Florida State

This game has garnered attention for all the wrong reasons. Florida State has been shockingly bad this season, sitting at 0-3 and still searching for their first win. Meanwhile, they face an undefeated 3-0 Cal team in what is now an ACC conference game, a reminder of the recent bi-coastal realignment.

Heading into the season, many would have expected these records to be flip-flopped. But now, Cal comes into Tallahassee aiming for their first ACC victory, while Florida State faces the possibility of dropping their fourth straight game. This will also mark the first-ever meeting between these two programs, according to Winsipedia.