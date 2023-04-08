Recruiting is a non-stop war among the top teams in college football, and the Oklahoma Sooners won a small but vital battle by getting a recruiting commitment from quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.

The talented quarterback from Frisco Emerson High School in McKinney, Texas gave the Sooners a key victory over TCU. The Horned Frogs also made a huge pitch for Hawkins, but they did not have the same appeal as Oklahoma.

Additionally, Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Penn State were also interested in the 6-2, 195-pound quarterback. Hawkins will be able to suit up for the Sooners in the fall of 2024.

Okahoma head coach Brett Venables has a legitimate candidate for the QB1 position with the Sooners, and much of the credit has to go to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby. The assistant coach is starting his second year with the Sooners. Prior to gaining employment with Oklahoma, Lebby served in the same position with Ole Miss.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Interestingly, the coach that Lebby beat out to land Hawkins was TCU quarterback coach Kendal Briles. Lebby and Briles are brothers in law.

Michael Hawkins will be playing for the same team as his father. He is a strong legacy connection, because Michael Hawkins Sr. played defensive back for Sooners in the early 2000s.

Hawkins became a prep star at Allen High School, where he was the District Freshman of the Year and became he earned All-District first team honors last year. He has since moved on to Emerson. Hawkins has a 41-10 touchdown to interception ratio during the last 2 seasons.