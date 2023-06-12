The Oklahoma Sooners softball team just finished one of, if not the best, seasons in the history of sports with a College World Series victory. They ended the year with a 61-1 record in pure dominance. Just days later, the Sooners are set to lose star pitcher Jordy Bahl, who announced her decision to transfer and wants to “return home”. She posted a lengthy series of messages on her Twitter page on Monday.

“I have decided to return home and play the game I love…I am excited to return home and be Jordy Bahl the softball player, but more importantly the person…and I am excited to finish the softball journey right where it began.”

This is a stunning turn of events, especially with the Sooners likely pegged as a repeat national title favorite for next season. But, as Bahl mentions over and over she wants to return home. She is from Papillion, Nebraska, and originally committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in eighth grade before changing her mind and coming to Oklahoma.

Sooners softball coach Patty Gasso wrote a lengthy statement but said she is “supportive” of Bahl's decision.

The loss of Jordy Bahl will be a difficult one to replace. She pitched 24 2/3 innings in Oklahoma City, allowed just 12 hits and four walks in five starts in the College World Series, and she made two appearances as a pinch-runner, scoring both times. She was also named Most Outstanding Player, so this is a massive addition to the portal, although all signs point to her going to Nebraska.

Bahl finished the season with a 22-1 record and a 0.90 ERA, and she finishes her Sooners career with a pair of national titles. The next stop, barring some unforeseen circumstances, will likely be the Cornhuskers.