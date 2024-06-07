The Oklahoma softball Sooners (58-7) are not just sitting comfortably at the pinnacle of the sport. They are gleefully dancing on it, with no other team even in sight of this unprecedented dynasty.

For a brief time, it looked as if this would be the year that Patty Gasso and her squad would be thrust from their throne, finally allowing a new supreme ruler to occupy the royal seat. Alas, the Sooners’ imprint appears to be permanently engraved in the college landscape.

Oklahoma solidified itself as the ultimate colossus on Thursday night when it earned an 8-4 victory over Texas to win its fourth consecutive national championship, a stunning milestone that no other program has ever reached before. With such unimpeded dominance, fans might assume Gasso and company are unfazed by yet another title celebration.

That is not the case whatsoever, as emotions poured out following the history-making moment.

“I can’t tell you what this means for these seniors, {pitcher} Kelly Maxwell,” the eight-time champion head coach said, per espnW. “This {one} was the hardest of all, without question. And it’s going to probably be the most remembered for just the magnitude of what these guys have done. Unbelievable.”

Expand Tweet

The Longhorns struck first in what was a must-win game for them in the best-of-three Women’s College World Series showdown, but the Sooners secured the lead for good in the fourth inning. First baseman Cydney Sanders cleared the bases with a three-run double to give Oklahoma a 5-3 edge.

Although desperate Texas punched back in the sixth, the perennially defending champs brought down the guillotine after scoring three runs across the final two frames. Transfer Kelly Maxwell, who allowed just one run in a complete game in Wednesday’s 8-3 win over the Longhorns, recorded the final save of the season.

Oklahoma softball is leaving fans in awe.

The sports world processes the Sooners’ mind-boggling dominance

There were legitimate questions surrounding Oklahoma’s title chances in 2024, with its aura of invincibility incurring its first blow back in March when Louisiana snapped the team’s incomprehensible 71-game winning streak. Then, detested foes Texas and Oklahoma State each claimed back-to-back Ws against the Sooners during Big 12 Conference play.

Those cracks were on the verge of giving way to complete dismantlement in the Women’s College World Series. Florida was four outs away from denying Gasso and her team a shot at unparalleled glory, but the dynastic DNA activated in time for Oklahoma to triumph in extra innings.

On Thursday, this challenging campaign, by the Sooners’ standards at least, ended the same way as the previous three. “Oklahoma Softball will wake up tomorrow morning as the national champions for the 1,093rd consecutive day,” @Chris_Oven posted on X. “The most dominant team in sports.”

If that eye-popping number does not properly illustrate the rarity of this run, then this will. “The Oklahoma softball senior class has more national titles than every team in the country outside of 3 schools,” @woerzyfbaby said. “Embrace the greatness. This is special.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Oklahoma softball has revolutionized the sport

Not everyone will cherish this four-peat. Some will condemn it as an indictment of the current Women’s College World Series format. The Sooners gain an undeniable advantage from playing in Oklahoma City’s OGE Energy Field at Devon Park, the annual venue for the event. Texas fans will definitely dwell on that fact after being swept by its Red River rival.

But having support from the home crowd does not guarantee a championship. Just ask Oklahoma State. This group steps up time and time again and continues to raise the bar of what is possible in collegiate softball. Every sport needs a villain, and a never-ending reign of terror, coupled with Kelly Maxwell’s shocking defection from the Cowgirls, makes the Sooners a logical candidate for that role.

Their credentials cannot be revoked, however. Patty Gasso and Oklahoma have constructed an empire unlike any other, and the importance of that has probably not even sunk in yet.