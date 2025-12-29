The South Carolina women's basketball team has been on a hot streak to start the year as its new-look roster adapts well to playing together. However, the Gamecocks might be facing their biggest test so far after star guard Ta'Niya Latson went down with a lower left leg injury during their 96-55 win over Providence on Sunday.

Latson, who led the nation in scoring in 2024, is the team's second-leading scorer this year with 17.4 points per game. She put up 10 points in the contest before she needed to be helpled off the court, unable to put weight on her left foot.

South Carolina's legendary head coach Dawn Staley gave an update on Latson's status after the game, but there was a reevaluation already planned for the next day.

“She's smiling,” Staley said postgame. “She got treatment all through the second half.”

Staley had to retool the team's identity in between seasons after losing MiLaysia Fulwiley to the transfer portal and gaining Latson from Florida State. No. 3 South Carolina may have suffered one heartbreaking loss so far to No. 2 Texas, but the fresh roster has also notched notable highs partially thanks to Latson's contributions. Latson put up 24 points to help the Gamecocks set a scoring milestone for Staley's coaching era in a 121-49 win over Queens.

That game in November marked the most points scored in a game during Staley's tenure and the third-highest total in program history, while the 43 made field goals also tied the mark for the second-most in a game under Staley. Latson went 7-for-7 from the floor through three quarters and added two 3-pointers in that contest, underscoring her important impact on South Carolina's success.