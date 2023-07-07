The women's college softball world flipped upside down after Oklahoma Sooners star Jordy Bahl transferred and landed at Nebraska. Now, the Oklahoma State softball program is losing its top pitcher, Kelly Maxwell, via the transfer portal, per Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman.

‘Oklahoma State softball ace pitcher Kelly Maxwell’s brilliant career will likely conclude elsewhere. The two-time All-American is expected to enter the transfer portal after leading the Cowgirls to three straight Women’s College World Series appearances…Maxwell will enter the portal as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining.'

Maxwell also posted a lengthy comment on her Instagram page:

“This was not an easy decision but one that I felt was best, for my own personal happiness. Thank you for being there and supporting me as I made some of te best memories of my left. I will truly miss you. Go Pokes.”

Via her Instagram page, Kelly Maxwell's goodbye letter to Stillwater and OSU. pic.twitter.com/fxENtInIrA — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) July 7, 2023

Oklahoma State softball losing Kelly Maxwell is a massive loss for one of the best players in program history. Over the past two seasons, she was an All-American and was also named the Co-Pitcher of the Year in the Big 12. She was also a first-team Big 12 selection in each of the past three seasons, and the Cowboys made three consecutive trips to the Women's College World Series.

This past season, Maxwell went 16-7 with a 1.91 ERA and 229 strikeouts (Big 12 lead) in more than 140 innings pitched, so this is a massive hole for the Cowboys to fill now. Oklahoma State also lost pitching coach John Bargfeldt after the season due to retirement, so it will be interesting to see where Kelly Maxwell ends up and what Oklahoma State does to recover from a couple of tough losses.