The Oklahoma State basketball program is searching for a new head coach after moving on from Mike Boynton. There are some candidates that have surfaced for the Cowboys job opening, but it remains to be seen which direction the program will decide to go in. However, Doug Gottlieb, the former Oklahoma State basketball star, made an intriguing pitch to be the next coach during an episode of the WWLS radio show entitled The Sports Animal (h/t Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman).
“You know I want that job,” Gottlieb said. “(I understand) what we have, what we need, what needs to be fixed, how to get the culture back in line, how to bring back the alumni, how we need to connect better with Stillwater and with the students and all of Oklahoma. I fully believe I can fill up the gym and I can get the NIL.”
Doug Gottlieb would be a surprise choice for Oklahoma State
After Boynton was fired, Oklahoma State began its search for a new head coach. However, hiring Gottlieb would be a massive surprise. he has no college coaching experience and has been a well-known broadcaster for years. Fans are a bit split on Gottlieb being linked to the job.
If Oklahoma State doesn’t hire Doug Gottlieb or Bob Huggins what was even the point of firing Boynton? https://t.co/KaV5mjQAQL
— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) March 19, 2024
Worst hire possible https://t.co/CL54pHl0nV
— Chris Bennett (CB) (@chrisgb002000) March 19, 2024
https://t.co/VjoBKrhsmS pic.twitter.com/yVuo426V5U
— Richard Bombach (@sixfeetsmallOSU) March 19, 2024
He had a magnificent career with Oklahoma State, so perhaps hiring him could at least bring some fans into the arena given his namesake. Still, Gottlieb understands the questions about him potentially being the head coach given the fact he has no experience in that realm.
“I understand anyone's hesitance when you haven't seen me draw up a play,” Gottlieb said. “I get it. It's different. But if you want a different result, you have to try a different path. That's life 101.”
Nobody knows what the Oklahoma State basketball program will do for its next head coach, and The Athletic gave a long list of mid-major head coaches who could be good choices, including Pat Kelsey from Charleston.
If the Cowboys do bring in Doug Gottlieb, it would be a massive surprise move. Sure, he had a terrific playing carer. but firing Mike Boynton to hire a first-time head coach would be a head-scratching decision.