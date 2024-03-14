Oklahoma State basketball just wrapped up a putrid 12-20 season, which included six straight losses to close out the campaign. As a result, head coach Mike Boynton has been relieved of his duties.
Via Jon Rothstein:
“Sources: Oklahoma State has parted ways with Mike Boynton.”
This doesn't come as much of a surprise considering how bad the Cowboys were in 2023-24. They finished 13th in the Big 12 and just 4-14 in conference play. A change had to be made. The firing of Boynton ends a seven-year tenure for the coach in Stillwater.
Boynton's time with Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State basketball hired Mike Boynton as their HC in 2017 after promoting him from assistant coach. Shortly after that, former assistant Lamont Evans was arrested by the FBI for his involvement in a bribing scheme with student-athletes. Although Boynton wasn't involved, that essentially hung over him for years.
Boynton signed a seven-year contract extension following the 2020-21 campaign and was currently in the third year of it. Per the Oklahoman, the Cowboys need to pay Boynton a $7.5 million buyout. If they waited until April 1st, it would've dropped to $6.5 million.
During his time in Stillwater, Boynton only took Oklahoma State to the NCAA Tournament once and had four seasons where the program was above .500. Overall, he owned a 119-109 record but was a disappointing 51-75 in Big 12 action.
Oklahoma State basketball will now search for a replacement. Athletic Director Chad Weiberg thanked Boynton for his contributions and explained why the decision was made:
“For seven years, Coach Boynton has led this program and represented this university with class. We're grateful for the genuine passion and care he has for the student-athletes on our team. Unfortunately, the desired results have not followed. Therefore, it's time to part ways and begin a new chapter. We wish Coach Boynton and his family the very best.”
It will be interesting to see who the Cowboys hire as their next head coach.