There's probably no worse feeling than choking a game you were already winning. The New England Patriots were up 21-0 against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. After a close win against them in their first meeting, it seemed like New England would sweep the season series and all but secure its AFC East title.

Instead, though, Josh Allen happened. The reigning MVP showed exactly why he won that award, putting the Bills on his back to a 35-31 win. Allen completed 19 of his 28 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 48 yards on the ground. In contrast, the Patriots stumbled after the second half, failing to match the firepower of their opponents.

It's easy for fans to panic and be concerned about the Patriots' loss. However, noted Patriots fan and TV analyst Bill Simmons had a surprisingly cool-headed outlook on New England's season.

“The Pats are fine,” Simmons posted on X. “Played two crunch-time games with Buffalo and went 1-1. Can still get the 2-seed. Williams and Campbell coming back in January.”

Simmons is referring to pass rusher Milton Williams and rookie offensive tackle Will Campbell. Both Patriots players have been integral parts of the team's success this season, but they've been out due to injuries. Williams was their best pass rusher when he was healthy, while Campbell immediately became the cornerstone of the Patriots' offensive line.

It's worth noting that even with the loss, the Patriots are still leading the division over the Bills. That being said, New England doesn't have the tie-break advantage now after splitting the season series with Buffalo. Another loss could very well be the difference between hosting a home playoff game or playing on the road, or worse, even missing the playoffs. The good news for the Pats is that their last two games are against the Jets and Browns. However, their Week 16 game against the Ravens could make or break their season.