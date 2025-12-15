The Los Angeles Rams averted disaster involving Puka Nacua against the Detroit Lions. Nacua laid flat on his back momentarily with a lower leg scare. Yet made it back inside the huddle to finish off the 41-34 victory — and earn a new nickname from Sean McVay.

The head coach likened him to the popular 1980s video game character “PacMan.”

“He’s like PacMan, he just eats up yards,” McVay said via Rams team reporter Stu Jackson postgame.

Again, Nacua rose as a concerning new NFL injury on the side of the Rams. But he delivered a breakout afternoon especially on a day Nacua needed to rally the Rams.

Rams, Sean McVay turned to Puka Nacua to spark rally vs. Lions

Detroit looked in control inside SoFi Stadium by taking a 24-14 lead. Aidan Hutchinson even snatched a rare interception of Matthew Stafford — jumping on a designed tight end screen.

But who sparked the Rams' comeback charge? Nacua himself, off this big sideline grab that set up a final second field goal attempt.

Matt Stafford AIRS IT OUT for Puka Nacua 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DayPUeJJ3s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025

Yet the Rams and McVay saw the “PacMan” approach on this massive run-after-catch — where Nacua literally eats up extra yards.

Good luck stopping Puka Nacua 😤 pic.twitter.com/AnDk4N0dSu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2025

The reported cramp proved to become unbothersome in the end. Nacua raised two hands in the air walking off the SoFi Stadium field and celebrated with fans.

Puka Nacua celebrating with Rams fans after LA clinched a playoff berth 🙌 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/jwVA5dk2vM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 15, 2025

The former fifth rounder hit some notable franchise marks in the seven-point win. One involves matching a feat last seen by a Rams legend 22 years ago.

“Puka Nacua has 336 receiving yards combined over his past two games. The last Rams player to have at least that many receiving yards in a two-game span is Torry Holt in 2003,” the Rams PR department revealed on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

He'll now join the Rams in returning to the playoffs for the third straight year.