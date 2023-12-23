Southern University Lady Jaguars are the latest HBCU team to beat a Power Five squad after their 79-70 victory over Oklahoma.

The Southern University Lady Jaguars pulled off a big win over Oklahoma, beating the Lady Sooners 79-70 on Friday afternoon. Heading into the game, the Lady Jaguars were 2-6 and lost their previous non-conference games against Power 5 opponents. Oklahoma, although entering the game 6-4, had already beaten Alabama State 92-46 and Grambling 103-69. The game was an interesting mix of storylines, but ultimately, it was Southern University that came out on top.

The Lady Sooners took a 13-12 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game and they ended the first half with a 37-31 advantage. Oklahoma extended their advantage to ten points early in the third quarter but Southern started to fight back and narrowed the deficit to three as the quarter winded down. The Lady Sooners regained control and maintained their lead but a 17-3 run by the Lady Jaguars ultimately helped them come out on top.

Southern University's Aleighyah Fontenot was the star of the game. She finished the game with 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and shot 8-11 from the field including six three-pointers. Her performance was crucial in the Lady Jaguars' comeback and eventual win.

On the other side, Oklahoma's Aubrey Jones had a solid outing with 18 points and four three-pointers in 30 minutes of play. She was one of four Lady Sooners that scored in double figures with Skylar Vann scoring 15, Reyna Scott scoring 12 and Sahara Williams scoring 11.

Turnovers proved to be costly for Oklahoma, as the team had 27 turnovers total and 10 turnovers in the crucial stretch of the game. Southern was able to turn the Lady Sooner's turnovers into 22 points. The Lady Jaguar's depth also came into play, as they had 38 bench points. The Lady Jaguars bench players outscored the Lady Sooners 24-13 in the second half.

Oklahoma wraps up conference play having been beaten by five teams that made the 2023 Women's NCAA March Madness tournament, including Southern who lost in the First Four to Sacred Heart. They look to regroup as they face UCF on December 30th.

Meanwhile, the Lady Jaguars play their next game on January 6th against Texas Southern University, the start of SWAC conference play.