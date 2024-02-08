Vann contributed 17 points to the No. 24-ranked Sooners' 72-55 win over the Horned Frogs.

The Oklahoma women's basketball team notched its seventh consecutive win on Tuesday with a 72-55 victory of TCU. Skylar Vann, who tallied 17 points for the Sooners was particularly instrumental in the win, delivering seven consecutive points in the third quarter that secured OU's lead.

TCU coach Mark Campbell dropped praise for Vann's multifaceted talent.

“She’s just a very talented basketball player and can hurt you in so many ways,” Mark Campbell said, as reported by Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman. “She has an unbelievable touch in that little 8-foot radius.”

Oklahoma women's basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk applauded the Sooners' grit in overcoming a lackluster start, praising the squad for finding different ways to clinch the win despite an initial lack of energy.

“We didn’t necessarily have the bounce. We created some really cool opportunities, I felt like, in the second half,” Baranczyk said. “Sometimes you’ve got to win in different ways and I feel like we were able to do that today.”

A transformative second half, where the Sooners outdid the Horned Frogs 41-28, was attributed to the leadership of senior point guard Nevaeh Tot, whose strategic playmaking, alongside Payton Verhulst, was pivotal. Verhulst's all-around game included 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

“When you’re led by such an experienced point guard, to be able to create some of those energy opportunities, I think that’s really where that pace was set,” Baranczyk said. “I think her and Payton (Verhulst) really played well together.”

This latest win cements the longest winning streak for the Sooners in conference play since 2015 and sets the stage for a tough series of matchups. The Sooners are set to face Iowa State on Saturday, a team known for their upset potential, followed by a crucial home game on Wednesday against No. 18 Baylor and an away game at No. 22 West Virginia on Feb. 17.