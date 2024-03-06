The Ole Miss football team has been very solid since Lane Kiffin took over as head coach, but they haven't made it to the College Football Playoff. With the playoff expanding to 12 teams, the door is open for the Rebels to make their first appearance, and Kiffin is working hard to make that a reality. His latest move was hiring former Mississippi State football head coach Zach Arnett.
Zach Arnett was the interim head coach for Mississippi State, Ole Miss' rival, when Mike Leach was first hospitalized, and he ended up getting the interim tag removed. However, he was fired toward the end of last season, and he is now coming over to Ole Miss football to be an analyst.
“Ole Miss is set to hire former Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett as an analyst, a source tells @247sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a tweet. “Before serving as Mississippi State’s head coach in 2023, Arnett was Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator for three seasons.”
Arnett has been coaching since 2011 and he worked primarily on the defensive side of the ball. His only head coaching gig was his brief stint with Mississippi State. Arnett is an experienced coach and anytime you can bring a former head coach onto the staff is a plus. This is a good hire for Ole Miss.
Ole Miss has had a lot of successful seasons since Kiffin came aboard and some that would've earned them trips to the College Football Playoff with this current format. We'll see if the Rebels can make their first appearance in the 2o24 season.