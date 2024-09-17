Lane Kiffin is coaching exactly where he is supposed to be. At least that's what Rece Davis believes. Kiffin has been the head coach of Ole Miss football since 2020, and has led them to a 37-15 record in that span. But there is some recent speculation that suggests he could be in line to coach the Florida Gators if they move on from Billy Napier.

Davis, ESPN College GameDay host, discussed a “potential separator” that could keep Kiffin at Ole Miss if Florida comes knocking at his doorstep. He emphasized the NIL implications, stating that Ole Miss has the right structure in place for successful recruiting.

“We’re in the middle of September,” Davis said, per Nick Schultz of On3 Sports. “As I said earlier, I’m not the biggest fan about this, but you also can’t ignore the obvious and you also can’t ignore the obvious and pretend they won’t go after Lane Kiffin. As we sit here right now, in the current state of football – college football – and the way player acquisitions go and the way alignment goes and the way the coach likes to be in charge and have things his way, Lane Kiffin has a better job right now. He is … at best making a lateral move.

“And it’s not because Ole Miss is better than Florida right now. It’s because they can get in on players right now. They’re aligned with their NIL, he makes the decisions, he’s in charge. Lane has a better job.”

Ole Miss is 3-0 on the season under Kiffin. They had the top transfer portal class in college football for 2024 (per Brad Crawford of 247 Sports), and it shows. Despite Florida's lack of faith in Napier continuing to be their coach beyond this season, there isn't a ton of logic behind Kiffin departing for Gainesville. The Gators are 1-2 to start the 2024-25 season, and have a deflating culture surrounding Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the moment.

Lane Kiffin will likely remain Ole Miss football's head coach

Kiffin has brought an electrifying presence to Ole Miss in the last few seasons. From recruiting to winning significant regular season games, he has proven that his college football aura can shape-shift any program's future.

Ole Miss is arguably in the best recruiting shape that it has been in during Kiffin's tenure. As long as the boosters have a willingness to continue supporting Kiffin's NIL scope, and the Rebels continue winning, there won't be much incentive remaining for Kiffin to split for Florida.