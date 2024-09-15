The Florida football lost their second game of the season on Saturday, falling to 1-2 on the campaign. The Texas A&M Aggies came into the Swamp and tamed the Gators, winning 33-20 over the home team. The score looks better than it actually was for UF, as the Aggies dominated the game behind backup quarterback Marcel Reed. It was Reed's first career start, and he looked like a seasoned pro.

Once again, the Florida football program has suffered a discouraging home defeat. The season opening loss to their in-state rival, the Miami Hurricanes, showed that Billy Napier's program wasn't ready for primetime. Saturday's defeat showed much of the same. The Gators looked overmatched against TAMU in all phases of the game, and it might be time for athletic director Scott Stricklin to make a change.

Napier is now 12-16 during his time at the helm in Gainesville, and despite his best efforts, he just seems to be out of his depth. Both the offense and the defense have failed to make adjustments frequently, and the decision to alternate between quarterbacks Graham Mertz and D.J Lagway seemed to throw the offense out of rhythm. For as good as Mertz was last year, it should be time for the Gators to see what they have in Lagway. Napier not fully pulling the trigger seems to be just the latest mistake in a long line for the Florida football head coach. If Stricklin does decide to fire Napier, who could he replace him with? Possibly another tenured SEC program leader?

Lane Kiffin could be perfect choice to lead Florida football

The way to be successful in this college football landscape is to build a program like the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide currently have. One that recruits highly ranked players and transfers, builds a strong culture for those players to buy into, and hires coaches that preach the program's philosophy as well as help install adaptable and strong schemes on both sides of the ball.

At first, it seemed as if Napier was doing that. He hired a strong coaching staff and built out the recruiting staff in a manner that had been neglected by former coach Dan Mullen. The Gators also have top notch football facilities, and a very passionate fan base. The program could easily be one of the best in the country if the right head coach is installed. As of now, it doesn't appear to be the former Louisiana head man.

Whether Stricklin or another athletic director is leading the next search, Florida needs to pursue a successful Power Four head coach. Preferably a coach that has had success in the SEC or is currently doing well in the conference. A name high on many wish lists is the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, Lane Kiffin. The former University of Tennessee, USC and FAU head coach has been a hit in Oxford, going 37-15 during his first four seasons and change with the Rebels.

Kiffin has shown the ability to build a strong program at multiple stops and has even had a head coaching stint in the NFL with the former Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders. His players love to play with him, and he's willing to engage with people outside of his program. Bringing in a program leader that embraces everything Gainesville has to offer is going to be key for the future of the Florida football team.

Two questions remain. First, will the Gators fire not only Napier, but Stricklin as well? And if they do decide to fire one if not both men, who will replace them long-term? Whatever happens, this much is clear: the Gators need a culture shift in the worst way. Can Kiffin provide that change? Or will UF hire another coach favored by Stricklin or a new AD? Hopefully, these questions will be answered sooner rather than later.