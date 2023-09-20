It's not everyday that a college football coach throws shade at a fellow coach using a reference from a lesser-known Taylor Swift song, but that is what Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has seemingly done. Kiffin used Taylor Swift's “Castles Crumbling” to throw shade at Alabama football coach Nick Saban.

Ahead of the matchup between Ole Miss and Alabama, Kiffin hinted at “Castles Crumbling (Taylor's Version)” applying to Alabama's potential downfall. The opening lyrics of Taylor Swift's song go: “Once, I had an empire in a golden age / I was held up so high, I used to be great / They used to cheer when they saw my face / Now, I fear I have fallen from grace / And I feel like my castle's crumbling down / And I watch all my bridges burn to the ground.”

Nick Saban and his team have not played up to their normal standard as of late. They have QB issues and are just 2-1 after a loss to Texas and an unimpressive win over South Florida, causing them to fall outside of the AP Top 10 for the first time since 2015. While there's still plenty left to go in the season, Alabama's dynasty could definitely fall if they don't turn their woes around.

Meanwhile, No. 15 Ole Miss football is 3-0 with wins over Mercer, Tulane, and Georgia Tech. Lane Kiffin, who was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Saban from 2014-2016, also made some comments about Alabama's defensive play-calling earlier this week. Now with the added shade from the song, Kiffin is creating tension between the two rivals before Saturday's game.