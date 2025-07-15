Even last season, which he spent as the backup quarterback, the biggest storyline around Texas football was Arch Manning. That has not changed heading into 2025, where Manning is one of the top Heisman Trophy favorites heading into his first season as the starter in Austin.

Steve Sarkisian is finally handing Manning the keys after he sat on the bench for much of 2024 while Quinn Ewers ran the Longhorns' offense. Ewers had his struggles throughout the season, leading for many Texas fans and college football fans in general to call for Sarkisian to make the switch to Manning, but he never budged.

Of course, in the transfer portal era, many players who were five-star recruits like Manning was would have opted to transfer somewhere where they would get more playing time. However, he elected to stick it out with Sarkisian and company, and now he is being rewarded with the starting job on one of the best rosters in college football.

At SEC Media Days on Tuesday, Manning talked about staying at Texas through his first two seasons and said that he never considered leaving, via Nick Kosko of On3 Sports.

“I think the main thing was I wanted to be at the University of Texas,” Manning said. “There’s nowhere else I wanted to be, whether it was the school itself, Austin, my friends, the football program. So as long as I was continuing to get better at football and like where I was at, it was a no-brainer for me to stay.”

Manning threw just five passes in 2023 as a true freshman, burning his redshirt year that season. However, Sarkisian still found ways to get him on the field in some goal line and short-yardage packages in 2024, in addition to him making two starts for an injured Ewers during the regular season.

As a whole in 2024, Manning completed 61 of his 90 passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also established himself as a lethal running threat in short-yardage situations, carrying the ball 25 times for 108 yards and four touchdowns.

It is safe to assume that all of Manning's talents will be on full display for Texas this fall as he and the Longhorns try to navigate sky-high expectations in the SEC.

