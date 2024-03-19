A former Ole Miss football running back could be on his way back to Oxford after Henry Parrish Jr. decided to hit the college football transfer portal again.
Before playing for the Miami Hurricanes in the last two seasons, Parrish spent two years with Ole Miss football. Now, Parrish is being linked to his original college team (via Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports).
“Sources have mentioned Ole Miss as an early place to keep an eye on as a potential landing spot for Henry Parrish, who started his college career with the Rebels before transferring to Miami. He was Miami’s leading rusher with 625 yards last season and with 617 yards in 2022.”
Former Ole Miss football RB could be going back to the Rebels
Parrish was a vital cog on the offense of the Hurricanes in 2022 and 2023. He paced Miami in rushing yards in each of those campaigns. Parrish had 616 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 130 carries in his first year in Miami uniform then had 625 rushing yards and six rushing scores in 2023 even though he had 30 fewer rushing attempts than what he had a year before. In total, he burned rubber for 1,241 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 230 carries with the Hurricanes.
Parrish parted ways with Ole Miss football via the transfer portal route in 2022 but could bolster the Rebels' running back room for the 2024 season. His experience and proven abilities as a lead back can be a game-changer for Ole Miss, especially since their top rusher in 2023, Quinshon Judkins, just transferred to the Big Ten and is set to suit up for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Judkins paced the Rebels in 2023 with 1,158 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 271 carries — numbers that will not be easy to replace for Ole Miss, which also ranked 31st overall in the nation in the same season with 179.3 rushing yards per game.
A four-star recruit by Ole Miss football in 2020, Parrish also got offers from the likes of the Florida Atlantic Owls, Indiana Hoosiers, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Utah Utes, Penn State Nittany Lions, West Virginia Mountaineers, and the Marshall Thundering Herd among other schools.
Parrish is also the second running back that has decided to leave Ole Miss football via transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2023 college football campaign, with Donald Chaney Jr. going to Louisville.