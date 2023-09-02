The Miami football running game showed out in a dominant 38-3 week one win over Miami of Ohio University. The four running backs combined for 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns as each of the rushers averaged at least 4.8 yards per carry.

Going forward, second-year Miami head coach Mario Cristobal plans to take advantage of the committee approach and continue using all four backs. Cristobal and the coaches wanted to continue allowing the running backs to compete, but it's unsure if they will select a top back to take the majority of the carries later in the season.

For now, the load is split pretty evenly. All four rushers got eight or nine carries. Junior Henry Parrish Jr. had the best day statistically, running for 90 yards on nine carries with a touchdown. Mark Fletcher Jr. followed in second with 76 yards on nine carries and a touchdown while Ajay Allen, the transfer from Nebraska, put up 47 yards on nine carries. Lastly, Donald Chaney Jr. added 38 yards on 8 carries, which included a 20 yard rushing touchdown.

Following the game, Mario Cristobal specifically commented on Fletcher, saying, “Mark Fletcher didn’t flinch, he made it happen,” via Geo Milian of Life Wallet Sport.

Though the Hurricanes' rushing performance in week one is a great sign of what's to come, the team will have to continue to prove themselves versus much tougher opponents. After a disappointing 2022 season when Miami football finished just fifth in the ACC Coastal division with a 5-7 record, the Hurricanes will need their running game to continue putting up these performances so that they can improve in Cristobal's second season.