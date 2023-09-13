On the heels of her sophomore album, Guts, releasing, Olivia Rodrigo has announced her next tour.

The “Guts” world tour was announced on September 13. It begins on February 23, in Palm Springs, California. It will make stops in Dallas, New Orleans, New York, New York, and more before heading to Europe in May. She'll visit the likes of Dublin, London, Oslo, Berlin, Paris, and Barcelona before returning to the United States.

On July 19, Rodrigo and her “Guts” tour will return to the United States with a show in Philadelphia. She'll play 13 more dates after, ending on a two-night stay in Los Angeles, California. More dates are sure to be announced. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will open for her.

After touring theaters on her “Sour” tour in 2022, Rodrigo will make the jump to major arenas on her “Guts” world tour. This includes the likes of TD Garden, Madison Square Garden, 3Arena in Dublin, The O2, Capital One Arena, and the Kia Forum.

Guts was the second album from Rodrigo. It was released last week to critical acclaim. Sour was a huge debut success for Rodrigo. She took home the Best Pop Vocal Album award at the Grammys last year.

Olivia Rodrigo first gained fame for her role in Disney Channel series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Bizaardvark. Her music career took off with Sour and continues to rise with Guts. With this major tour coming up that visits some of the most legendary arenas in the world, her star power only continues to grow.

The “Guts” world tour will kick off on February 23, 2024. For more information, check out her official website.