Team USA men's basketball, often referred to as “The Avengers” is on another good run at the Olympics as they are two wins away from a gold medal. USA takes on Serbia in the semifinals on Thursday with a spot in the gold medal game on the line. The USA is loaded with talent which always makes them a near impossible out at the Olympics, but there is one player that Gilbert Arenas thinks doesn't belong.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards. Team USA is loaded with stars at the Olympics. However, the player that Gilbert Arenas is weary of is Derrick White. Arenas isn't quite sure if White matches up with the rest of these stars.

“Because when he retires there's going to be a gold medal up there that does not match his stats,” Arenas said during an episode of Gil's Arena Podcast. “Right, I mean I’m just going to be honest, it’s honesty. Like when his name got called, I’m pretty sure, when these gold medal runners came back and nobody expected, like the 1500m runner, when he ran and won that race and beat the two favorites, his excitement is the same as Derrick White when he got that call. Because when his career’s over, there’s not going to be a first team, there’s not going to be no mention.”

A lot of people have had the same thoughts about Derrick White. He is a great basketball player, but a there is certainly a crowd that doesn't think he belongs on this Olympics team. Arenas is part of that crowd.

Is Derrick White just happy to be there?

Gilbert Arenas went on to say that he believes Derrick White is the only person that would still be happy even if Team USA came away with bronze. He thinks that White is just happy to be part of this Olympics squad.

“Listen right now, there’s one person on this team that no matter what happens right now, they’re not disappointed,” Arenas said. “If USA wins bronze, there will be 11 mother f**kers like this (angry), there’s going to be one n***a like, this is one medal I wouldn’t have had, God dammit thank you for the call, this is a full experience.”

Obviously, it would be a major disappointment if Team USA doesn't go home with a gold medal. They are loaded up with the best basketball players in the world, and so far, they have dominated their way to the semifinals as they have handily won every game that they have played.

USA and Serbia are about to get their semifinal action started, and the winner of that game will go on to play Victor Wembanyama and France in the gold medal game. France avenged their lone loss of the Olympics by beating Germany in the semis on Thursday, and they are moving onto the final. Germany awaits the loser of USA and Serbia for the bronze medal game.