Fellow Olympians Devin Booker and Suni Lee took a photo together in Paris, which sparked lots of attention. While many fans of these Olympians see them as superhumans, they are still just as human as everyone else. When it comes to an event as big as the 2024 Olympics, some of the athletes are bound to interact with each other. That's inclusive of those who want to link up with other athletes outside of their sport. That seems to be the case between Booker and Lee.

Booker recently posted an Instagram story of him wrapping his arm around Lee. While this may be a casual photo to some, many other fans have begun speculating and giving meaning to the image.

Fans react to Devin Booker-Suni Lee's Paris photo

Devin Booker nor Suni Lee have confirmed whether they are dating or not. Of course, there is a possibility of a special connection between the two to take place. However, one photo can't justify that kind of thinking. Nevertheless, some fans believe that Booker and Lee could be dating.

“Are these two a couple?” – @_CROWCREEKSIOUX

“Oooooh they’re dating” – @grogu_dindjarin

“Booker stays winning bruh” – @pbp_Rich

Then some were nonchalant about the picture and simply gave their remarks about something unrelated to the Olympians taking a photo together.

“Booker has just been vibing and chilling this whole trip. Shoot a couple of threes, get a drink, take some photos and relax.” – @RHampton88

“You really forget how tall gaurds are in the nba sometimes lol” – @RealJayXavier

“She speaks “energy” like me.” – @408elzee

Regardless of what people say, we won't know for sure if Booker and Lee are dating unless one of them confirms it.

Booker's dating status

Ever since Devin Booker's rise to stardom in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns star has dated a couple of notable names. They are namely Jordyn Woods and Kendall Jenner. His most recent relationship was with Jenner, however, it was quite disastrous given their on-and-off status.

Between the two models, Booker dated Jenner the longest, wherein their relationship lasted for almost two years. As of June 2022, the two stars decided to call it quits after a falling out that took place at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding.

With Booker being single for a little over two years now, it wouldn't be surprising if the speculation between him and Suni Lee dating would come to fruition. Both Olympians are in Paris, also known as the City of Love. Anything could happen at this point, especially considering that the 2024 Olympics is far from over.