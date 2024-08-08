New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson spoke to the media Thursday after he signed a $156.5 million contract extension this past offseason. Among a bevy of topics, one was brought up about the price of the contract extension as many believe it was a discount since Brunson emerged as one of the best players in the league.

The reason why it was considered a discount is that according to ESPN, it is “$113 million less guaranteed than he is eligible to sign for a year from now.” Some may say that it is a noble act since it prompted the Knicks to use money elsewhere like in re-signing OG Anunoby and giving a contract to new acquisition Mikal Bridges, but Brunson met with the thought if anybody told him it was a mistake he took a discount.

“No, I think anyone who knows me knows who I'm about and so if anyone did call me and tell me to do that they're probably not my peers,” Brunson said. “But like I said, I think about every decision, every decision I make and I'm completely comfortable with what I've done.”

“Obviously I'm well off myself, my family were obviously well off,” Brunson continued. “So that's first and foremost, but I want to win, I want to win here.”



Last season, Brunson had the best season of his career in the NBA as he averaged 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from the three-point line. With these statistics and how he led New York last season, people were expecting an even larger contract than what Brunson got with the contract extension.

Jalen Brunson becomes Knicks team captain after sacrifice

There is no doubt that it was a sacrifice on the part of Brunson which is why the team did the obvious step and make the 27-year old the captain of the franchise this past Tuesday. Entering in his third season, he is considered to be the best player on the team, but the Knicks see that Brunson has both the talent and leadership capable of the role.

The same sentiment were echoed by Knicks president Leon Rose who released a statement with the news that Brunson will be the captain. He would say that the Villanova product is a “natural born leader” and expressed that he is “confident” the point guard will continue to provide excellence for the foreseeable future according to The New York Post.

“Jalen [Brunson] is a natural born leader, and I am confident he will continue to represent our organization, fans, city and his teammates with the same heart, grit and class he has displayed each and every day since he came to New York,” Rose said on Brunson.

At any rate, the Knicks are looking to build off of a 50-32 record from last season where they had the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They would eventually be eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals in seven games as the team suffered through a multitude of injuries.