The Team USA men's basketball squad is having a promising showing through the first part of the 2024 Olympics. The USA is preparing to take on Team Brazil in a crucial quarterfinal matchup on August 6. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has not had his best showing for the US; however, he is still in good spirits, given the incredible trick shots he made at one of the team's practices.

Curry launched the ball from nearly half-court, as he usually does. But instead of aiming directly at the rim, he threw the ball high to allow it to bounce off the floor. His plan worked perfectly, as the ball bounced back up, hit the backboard, and went into the basket, as seen on House of Highlights' Instagram page.

The most amazing part of it all was Curry appeared to complete the feat three times in a row.

The Warriors veteran is continuing to evolve his trick shotmaking despite being in a high-pressure environment in the Olympics. Perhaps Curry's newfound creativity will spark an offensive tirade with Team USA.

Can Stephen Curry turn on the Jets in the final stretch if the Olympics?

Curry is playing with several superstars, so his relatively low production through the first half of the Olympics is understandable. Curry averaged 7.3 points per game through the US's three Group Phase matchups, per FIBA Basketball.

Nevertheless, he remains one of the team's most coveted leaders. NBA legend Grant Hill gave Curry and fellow veteran teammate LeBron James praise ahead of their 2024 international stint.

“I'd say [LeBron James and Stephen Curry] are the two unofficial captains. The conditioning, the professionalism, the energy… they have been absolutely fantastic. And I will say, we know their legacy. We know what they've done throughout their careers. And the fact that at this point they still want to come back, it speaks about their experience playing for Team USA,” Hill said, via SiriusXNBA.

Moreover, Hill felt the two stars' experience on Team USA helped them reach greater heights in their careers.

“I really believe this: for both of them, they were a part of USA Basketball before they were NBA champions, and it gave them a foundation. It taught them how to win, how to be a part of something bigger than yourself. I think LeBron understands that and cherishes that, and I know Steph as well,” Hill added.

Stephen Curry and his teammates look to keep pushing forward as they look for gold by the end of the 2024 Olympics.